FIR against auto-rickshaw driver for harassing woman passenger in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A case has been registered against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly harassing a 39-year-old woman travelling in his vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The woman took the auto-rickshaw from Kalyan railway station on June 13 to travel to her residence in Waldhuni.

When she was paying the fare, the driver allegedly caught hold of her hand and abused and threatened her, an official from MFC police station said.

The woman later filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on Friday against the auto-rickshaw driver under relevant provisions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

