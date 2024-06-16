Left Menu

Debt-Ridden Man's Tragic Leap into Creek in Thane

A 35-year-old man named Bablu Vishwakarma, overwhelmed by heavy debt, committed suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, and his body was recovered the following morning. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death post the incident.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:03 IST
Debt-Ridden Man's Tragic Leap into Creek in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city as a 35-year-old man, identified as Bablu Vishwakarma, allegedly took his own life by leaping into the Kharigaon creek. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management regional chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency services, including fire personnel and disaster management cell team members, immediately initiated a search operation, which continued into the night and resumed early Sunday morning. After four hours of meticulous searching, the body of Vishwakarma was finally retrieved from the waters by 11 am.

Authorities revealed that Vishwakarma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Wagle Estate area, was deeply depressed due to overwhelming debt, prompting him to take this drastic step. The Kalwa police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and have currently registered a case of accidental death. Despite initial reports of multiple people jumping into the creek, the police confirmed that Vishwakarma was the sole individual involved in the tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024