Debt-Ridden Man's Tragic Leap into Creek in Thane

A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city as a 35-year-old man, identified as Bablu Vishwakarma, allegedly took his own life by leaping into the Kharigaon creek. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management regional chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency services, including fire personnel and disaster management cell team members, immediately initiated a search operation, which continued into the night and resumed early Sunday morning. After four hours of meticulous searching, the body of Vishwakarma was finally retrieved from the waters by 11 am.

Authorities revealed that Vishwakarma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Wagle Estate area, was deeply depressed due to overwhelming debt, prompting him to take this drastic step. The Kalwa police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and have currently registered a case of accidental death. Despite initial reports of multiple people jumping into the creek, the police confirmed that Vishwakarma was the sole individual involved in the tragic incident.

