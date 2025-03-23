Wildfires Spark Emergency Response Across Carolinas

Wildfires have led to mandatory evacuations in North Carolina's Polk County as emergency teams combat multiple fires in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an evacuation order at 8:20 PM Saturday, urging residents to leave as visibility and road conditions worsened.

Three significant fires were reported in Polk County, covering over 1,100 acres. Nearby counties such as Burke and Madison also faced fire threats. In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency as the Table Rock Fire spread, following a statewide outdoor burning ban.

The declaration ensures rapid resource deployment to firefighters, with Pickens County officials urging voluntary evacuations. The challenging conditions echo earlier damage from Hurricane Helene, which devastated infrastructure across North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)