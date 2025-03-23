Left Menu

Wildfires Spark Emergency Response Across Carolinas

Wildfires in North and South Carolina have prompted evacuations and emergency declarations. In North Carolina, particularly Polk County, mandatory evacuations were issued amid three active fires. South Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency to tackle the Table Rock Fire, enforcing a burn ban as local officials manage the expanding threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:44 IST
  • United States

Wildfires have led to mandatory evacuations in North Carolina's Polk County as emergency teams combat multiple fires in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an evacuation order at 8:20 PM Saturday, urging residents to leave as visibility and road conditions worsened.

Three significant fires were reported in Polk County, covering over 1,100 acres. Nearby counties such as Burke and Madison also faced fire threats. In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency as the Table Rock Fire spread, following a statewide outdoor burning ban.

The declaration ensures rapid resource deployment to firefighters, with Pickens County officials urging voluntary evacuations. The challenging conditions echo earlier damage from Hurricane Helene, which devastated infrastructure across North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

