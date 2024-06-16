Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Putin's Unreasonable Peace Proposal

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, criticized a peace proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin as unreasonable, arguing it would leave Ukraine vulnerable to further aggression. Sullivan emphasized that the proposal defies the UN Charter and basic common sense, during a meeting in Buergenstock.

Jake Sullivan

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday dismissed a peace proposal presented by Russia's President Vladimir Putin as unreasonable, saying meeting Moscow's demands would make Kyiv even more vulnerable to further aggression. "Not only does Ukraine have to give up the territory that Russia currently occupies but Ukraine has to leave additional sovereign Ukrainian territory," Sullivan told Western and other leaders gathered at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock to explore a path towards peace for Ukraine.

He noted that Kyiv would also be bound to disarm under the Russian proposal "so that it is vulnerable to future Russian aggression down the road". "No responsible nation can say that this is a reasonable basis for peace. It defies the UN Charter, it defies basic morality, it defies basic common sense," Sullivan said.

