Delhi Police Strategize Bomb Threat Response with Enhanced BDS and BDT Units

The Delhi Police informed the High Court on their preparedness with Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Detection Teams (BDT) for emergencies. The current strength includes five BDS and 18 BDT units, with additional support from Central Armed Police Forces. The police have plans for smaller teams and periodic training for situations like the G-20 Summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:08 IST
The Delhi Police have assured the High Court of their readiness to tackle bomb threats by optimizing their Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Detection Teams (BDT). Presently, there are five BDS and 18 BDT units, supplemented by 23 units from Central Armed Police Forces with Ministry of Home Affairs' nod.

Training initiatives are underway, with five batches of BDS/BDT, each comprising 15 personnel, undergoing specialized drills. The police, in an additional affidavit, detailed strategic plans to efficiently utilize their resources, exemplified during the recent G-20 Summit by forming 33 teams from existing squads.

Standard Operating Procedures mandate BDT inspection before BDS intervention, ensuring a streamlined process. Continuous refresher courses keep personnel updated. Moreover, the Directorate of Education enforces stringent safety measures in schools, emphasizing preparedness against potential threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

