Navi Mumbai Police Seal Meat Shop Over Alleged Religious Insult

The Navi Mumbai police have taken decisive action, sealing a meat shop following allegations that a goat intended for slaughter had a religious name painted on it, official sources confirmed on Sunday. The police, acting on a specific complaint, executed the operation on Saturday at CBD Belapur, subsequently registering a case against three individuals, including the shop's owners and a worker.

According to the complaint, 22 goats had been transported to the shop, but one goat in particular had a religious name inscribed on it—a gesture interpreted as offensive and ill-treatment. The trio, named as Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Sajid Shafi Sheikh, and Kuyyam, now face charges under IPC section 295 (A) read with 34, relating to the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious sentiments and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Additionally, the police are collaborating with the local civic authorities and other regulatory bodies to consider revoking the shop's operating license, thereby ensuring such incidents do not recur.

