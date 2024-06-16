Global Leaders Unite: Swiss Summit Pushes for Peace in Ukraine
At a two-day summit in Buergenstock, Swiss, Western, and other global leaders showed support for peace in Ukraine, highlighting the potential to restore the rule of international law. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of achieving results quickly and restoring the full effectiveness of the UN Charter.
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:25 IST
The support of Western and other leaders at a Swiss summit on peace for Ukraine demonstrates that the rule of international law can be restored, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after the two-day meeting in Buergenstock.
"I hope that we can achieve results as soon as possible," he told the plenary. "We'll prove to everyone in the world that the UN Charter can be restored to full effectiveness."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement