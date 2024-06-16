Left Menu

Tractor Race Turns Tragic: Four Injured in Punjab Village

Four individuals were injured when a tractor rammed into bystanders during an illegal tractor race in Domeli village, Punjab. Police have arrested three of the eleven individuals involved. The incident involved rash driving and attempts to commit culpable homicide. The injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals sustained injuries after a tractor veered into bystanders during an illegal tractor race in Domeli village, Punjab. The police disclosed this incident on Sunday.

Jalandhar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harmanbir Singh Gill reported that eleven men were implicated in organizing the illicit race, with three already under arrest. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

According to DIG Gill, the offenders face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 279 (rash driving). Additionally, three tractors have been seized. The victims identified include Gaganjit Singh from Babeli village, Amit from Rehana Jattan village, Gurpreet Singh from Munna village, and the tractor driver Jaspal Singh. The Punjab government has prohibited all forms of such events, including tractor races, dog races, and cockfights.

