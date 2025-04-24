Left Menu

Doctor Faces Culpable Homicide Charges in Botched Surgery Case

A doctor was booked for culpable homicide following the death of a 28-year-old pregnant woman in Solapur due to excessive bleeding from a botched caesarean surgery. The case emerged after the woman's husband reported negligence, prompting a court-directed investigation, though no arrests have been made yet.

Doctor Faces Culpable Homicide Charges in Botched Surgery Case
A doctor in Solapur has been booked for culpable homicide after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died due to excessive bleeding allegedly caused by a botched surgery, a police official announced on Thursday. The investigation follows a court directive after the local police initially refused to register the case, which involves accusations of negligence during a Caesarean section last September.

The deceased, identified as Sheetal Bhausaheb Kargal, was admitted for delivery in Karmala, where the accused doctor had been overseeing her prenatal care. According to her husband, Bhausaheb Kargal, the doctor assured the family that everything was normal and that a delivery would occur in a few hours. Despite her intense pain, the doctor later opted for surgery, but failed to communicate post-operative details to the family.

Witnesses reported that Sheetal emerged from the operation theater with severe bleeding, necessitating an emergency transfer to another hospital. Her relatives claimed that the doctor reopened and restitched the surgical site, leading to the fatality. Bhausaheb Kargal has alleged misconduct and negligence, supercharging the legal proceedings. While no arrest has been made, further investigations are actively ongoing.

