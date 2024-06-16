Delhi Water Crisis: AAP vs BJP Over Alleged Vandalism

Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused BJP workers of vandalizing a Delhi Jal Board office on Sunday, alleging that the saffron party is orchestrating a conspiracy against the city's residents.

During a press conference, Atishi stated that the BJP is relentlessly troubling the people of Delhi. Concurrently, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed allegations against BJP leaders and workers amid water shortage protests across the capital.

Earlier, BJP leaders organized protests against the AAP government in various areas over the severe water crisis. According to Atishi, the conspiracy began with reducing Delhi's water supply through the Haryana government. She pointed out that Wazirabad barrage is currently empty, while Munak canal receives insufficient water.

Atishi detailed the alleged three-step plan: first, reducing water supply; second, breaking pipelines to disrupt service; and third, deploying goons to vandalize Delhi Jal Board offices. She called for police intervention and protection for major pipelines over the next fortnight.

The BJP has yet to respond to these accusations. Delhi Jal Board officials plan to file a police complaint concerning the vandalism incident.

