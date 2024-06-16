Gang Member Arrested in Delhi During Businessmen Reconnaissance

A significant breakthrough for Delhi police unfolded on Sunday as they arrested Salim, a member of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, in the Shahdara area. Authorities disclosed that Salim had been conducting surveillance on two businessmen, acting on orders from Rashid Cablewala, a fugitive currently hiding out in Thailand.

Salim, 30, had maintained contact with both Hashim Baba and Rashid via messaging apps and had even traveled to Thailand in February to meet Rashid, police revealed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik confirmed that a pistol, four live cartridges, and detailed reconnaissance data were seized from Salim's possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a dedicated police team laid a trap at Babarpur bus terminal where Salim was expected to meet an associate. His subsequent apprehension led to the discovery of vital information about the targeted businessmen, said DCP Kaushik during a press briefing.

