Suspended Constable Commits Suicide After Bail Release

Ramu Singh, a suspended police constable out on bail in a loot case, tragically committed suicide by jumping into the Garra river, officials reported on Sunday. Identified as 29-year-old Singh, formerly stationed at Puranpur police station in Pilibhit, his body was recovered by divers a day after the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police of Hardoi, Nripendra Kumar, confirmed that Singh took his own life on Saturday evening.

Earlier in May, Singh had been arrested and subsequently suspended from duty in relation to the theft case. According to the Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit, Avinash Pandey, Singh was held in jail until his release on bail about two weeks prior. On Saturday, before the tragic incident, Singh reportedly informed his father of his intentions to end his life.

Officials revealed that Singh left his identification cards and other documents on a bridge before taking the fatal leap into the river. The distressing event highlights the mental toll legal troubles can exert on individuals.

