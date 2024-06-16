Teen Arrested for Running Over Policeman During Check

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over Sub-inspector Sasikumar during a vehicle inspection in Thrithala.

The suspect, Alan, was detained after police traced the car back to his father. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left Sasikumar injured but in stable condition.

According to a senior police official, they found the vehicle parked suspiciously in an isolated area. Upon approach, the car reversed and tried to flee, injuring Sasikumar. Alan was accompanied by another individual, Ajeesh, who is currently on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)