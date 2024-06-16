Left Menu

Teen Arrested for Running Over Policeman During Check

A 19-year-old, Alan, was arrested for allegedly driving over Sub-inspector Sasikumar during a vehicle inspection. The police identified Alan's father as the car owner. The incident left Sasikumar injured, but stable. Alan was in the car with Ajeesh, who is currently absconding.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:35 IST
Teen Arrested for Running Over Policeman During Check
Alan
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over Sub-inspector Sasikumar during a vehicle inspection in Thrithala.

The suspect, Alan, was detained after police traced the car back to his father. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left Sasikumar injured but in stable condition.

According to a senior police official, they found the vehicle parked suspiciously in an isolated area. Upon approach, the car reversed and tried to flee, injuring Sasikumar. Alan was accompanied by another individual, Ajeesh, who is currently on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024