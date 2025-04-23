Delhi High Court Petition Challenges Suspension of EWS Certificates

A petition has been lodged in the Delhi High Court challenging the Revenue Department's decision to suspend the issuance of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates in the region. This filing, brought forward by Aditya Shukla, a practicing advocate and candidate for the Assistant Public Prosecutor position, highlights potential constitutional violations due to this suspension.

Shukla, represented by Advocate Ashu Bidhuri, had applied for an EWS certificate to benefit from reservation policies in a UPSC recruitment drive. The recruitment has allocated six out of 66 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies for EWS candidates. However, a government directive issued after an April meeting halted the EWS certification process, raising concerns over implementation issues.

The plea argues that the decision lacked legal notification and transparency, thus violating constitutional provisions under Articles 15(6) and 16(6). It asserts the Delhi Government's move, done without legislative backing, is an overreach of executive power undermining constitutional amendments and impinging on Shukla's fundamental rights.

Despite attempts to resolve the issue through discussions with various authorities, including the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, no resolution has been achieved. As per the petition, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) refused to process Shukla's application, based on the directive, further neglecting their statutory responsibilities. The legal challenge seeks the annulment of the suspension directive and demands timely EWS certificate issuance, allowing Shukla to pursue employment applications designated for EWS candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)