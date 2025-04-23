Left Menu

Kolkata Rallies Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, hundreds rallied in Kolkata led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, demanding a firm response from the government. Adhikari emphasized national unity against terrorism, while TMC criticized security management by the central leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:02 IST
In the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered in Kolkata's central district to express their condemnation. Led by senior party figure Suvendu Adhikari, the march spanned 1 km, culminating at Esplanade.

Addressing the crowd, Adhikari promised a 'befitting reply' to those responsible, emphasizing that the Modi-led government would not spare the Pakistan-sponsored assailants. He underscored the unity of Indian citizens against terrorism and expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition, TMC, criticized Shah, attributing responsibility for the security breach to him. The attack, which left several injured, claimed the lives of three West Bengal residents, further intensifying local reactions to the security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

