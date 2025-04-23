Kolkata Rallies Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered in Kolkata's central district to express their condemnation. Led by senior party figure Suvendu Adhikari, the march spanned 1 km, culminating at Esplanade.

Addressing the crowd, Adhikari promised a 'befitting reply' to those responsible, emphasizing that the Modi-led government would not spare the Pakistan-sponsored assailants. He underscored the unity of Indian citizens against terrorism and expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition, TMC, criticized Shah, attributing responsibility for the security breach to him. The attack, which left several injured, claimed the lives of three West Bengal residents, further intensifying local reactions to the security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)