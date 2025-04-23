Left Menu

Rajasthan POCSO Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence in Child Rape Case

A Rajasthan POCSO court sentenced Phoolchand Jogi to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating a minor. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses and 46 documents during the trial. Jogi, a temple caretaker, exploited the minor under the guise of temple duties. The verdict reinforces strict POCSO Act enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:01 IST
In a significant judgment, a POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district sentenced Phoolchand Jogi, aged 43, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The court's decision underscores the strict implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and includes a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh, according to Special Public Prosecutor Surendra Bhambu.

The case was initiated in February 2023 when the victim's family lodged a complaint. Jogi, employed as a caretaker in a temple, used his position to summon the victim, coercing her into repeated assaults. As the case unfolded, the victim's pregnancy brought the crime to light, and the court's sentencing reflects the weight of the evidence presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

