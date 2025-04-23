Rajasthan POCSO Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence in Child Rape Case

In a significant judgment, a POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district sentenced Phoolchand Jogi, aged 43, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The court's decision underscores the strict implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and includes a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh, according to Special Public Prosecutor Surendra Bhambu.

The case was initiated in February 2023 when the victim's family lodged a complaint. Jogi, employed as a caretaker in a temple, used his position to summon the victim, coercing her into repeated assaults. As the case unfolded, the victim's pregnancy brought the crime to light, and the court's sentencing reflects the weight of the evidence presented.

