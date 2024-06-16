Left Menu

Three Decomposed Bodies Found Near Maihar's Sharda Devi Temple

Three decomposed bodies were discovered near the Sharda Devi Temple in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. The bodies, identified as a woman and two men, were found in a thicket. The woman’s body was on the ground, while the two men were hanging. A forensic team is investigating the incident.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:13 IST
Three decomposed bodies of unidentified persons were found on Sunday in the holy town of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, a police official confirmed.

The remains, identified as a woman and two men, were discovered in thick vegetation behind the renowned Sharda Devi Temple. Rajiv Pathak, Maihar City Superintendent of Police, informed the media of this grim discovery.

Describing the scene, Pathak stated, "The woman's body was found lying on the ground, while the two men were found hanging." He added that a passerby stumbled upon the bodies and alerted authorities around 5 PM. A forensic team has been dispatched to investigate the case. It is believed the deaths occurred 5-6 months ago, although the bodies are severely decomposed, making pinpointing the exact time of death difficult.

