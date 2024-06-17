Israel's Tactical Pause: Humanitarian Aid Route Opens Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development, Israel's military declared a daytime cessation in hostilities along a crucial route in southern Gaza on Sunday. This move is intended to enable the passage of humanitarian aid to Palestinians suffering from a severe crisis as the war drags into its ninth month.

The 'tactical pause,' covering about 12 kilometres in the Rafah area, falls short of the total cease-fire that global entities have been advocating for, including Israel's key ally, the United States. Nonetheless, it aims to address the escalating humanitarian needs in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel's recent military activities.

The temporary halt, starting daily at 8 am and ending at 7 pm, aims to allow aid trucks to reach the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing and travel safely to the Salah a-Din highway. This effort comes after discussions with the United Nations and international aid agencies.

