Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Over Water Crisis

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs, along with party workers, staged demonstrations across the city to protest against the AAP government over the ongoing water crisis. They carried bottles of dirty water, smashed earthen pitchers, and accused the ruling party of colluding with tanker mafias to steal water meant for Delhi residents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Monday: Delhi BJP leaders and MPs, accompanied by party workers, organized protests throughout the national capital today, expressing their discontent with the AAP government over the growing water crisis.

Crowds carried bottles of contaminated water and smashed earthen pitchers in a symbolic demonstration of their grievances. Protesters vociferously criticised the AAP government, alleging that the supply of water in Delhi has been compromised, forcing residents to drink unclean water resulting in severe health issues.

During a protest at Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the tanker mafia of siphoning off water after it enters Delhi. He claimed this was happening with the tacit consent of AAP ministers and MLAs. Prominent BJP MPs such as Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, and Yogendra Chandolia participated in the demonstrations held at various locations.

