Prime Minister Modi Mourns Victims of West Bengal Train Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims of the train accident near New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, resulting in at least 15 deaths and around 60 injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:45 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the tragic loss of lives in a horrific train accident near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The calamity, which occurred when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Rangapani station, claimed at least 15 lives and left around 60 individuals injured, according to police reports.

Sharing his sentiments on X, the Prime Minister remarked, 'The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones.' Modi further conveyed his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and informed that he has spoken with officials to assess the situation. Rescue operations are currently in progress, and Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is en route to the accident site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

