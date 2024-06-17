Prime Minister Modi Mourns Victims of West Bengal Train Tragedy

In a heartfelt response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the tragic loss of lives in a horrific train accident near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The calamity, which occurred when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Rangapani station, claimed at least 15 lives and left around 60 individuals injured, according to police reports.

Sharing his sentiments on X, the Prime Minister remarked, 'The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones.' Modi further conveyed his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and informed that he has spoken with officials to assess the situation. Rescue operations are currently in progress, and Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is en route to the accident site.

