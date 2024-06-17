Tragic Dowry Death: Shikha Agarwal Found Dead in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old woman, Shikha Agarwal, was discovered dead in a ditch in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district on Monday, as confirmed by police reports.

Agarwal, who vanished on Sunday, was found near Bharala crossing by her family, who had alerted authorities after their own search proved unsuccessful. They allege dowry-related foul play by her husband, Pankaj Gupta, 33.

Shikha, an employee of Baroda Rajasthan Regional Rural Bank, had been married for two years. Police have handed over her body to the family for a post-mortem and launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

