Tragic Dowry Death: Shikha Agarwal Found Dead in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old woman named Shikha Agarwal was found dead in Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan. Missing since Sunday, her body was discovered in a ditch. Family accuses husband Pankaj Gupta of dowry-related murder. Police have handed over the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman, Shikha Agarwal, was discovered dead in a ditch in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district on Monday, as confirmed by police reports.

Agarwal, who vanished on Sunday, was found near Bharala crossing by her family, who had alerted authorities after their own search proved unsuccessful. They allege dowry-related foul play by her husband, Pankaj Gupta, 33.

Shikha, an employee of Baroda Rajasthan Regional Rural Bank, had been married for two years. Police have handed over her body to the family for a post-mortem and launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

