Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippine Mission Disrupted by Chinese Vessels

Chinese vessels disrupted a routine rotation and resupply mission in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, Manila's task force said on Monday.

Chinese maritime forces engaged in "illegal and aggressive actions", including dangerous manoeuvres like ramming and towing, the Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement. The Philippines refers to the portion of the South China Sea that it claims as the West Philippine Sea.

