Tragedy in Nagpur: Drunk Driver Kills Two, Injures Seven

An incident in Nagpur resulted in the tragic deaths of two women and injuries to seven others after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk engineering student, ploughed into a group of people sleeping on a footpath. The devastating event occurred early Monday morning in the Dighori area.

The victims, part of a family selling toys, were struck at approximately 12:40am while sleeping. The driver, identified as Bhushan Lanjewar, fled the scene with five other intoxicated occupants but was later apprehended using CCTV evidence.

The deceased were named Kantibai Gajod Bagdiya (42) and Sitaram Babulal Bagdiya (30). The injured, now in Government Medical College & Hospital, include several children. Lanjewar faces charges under the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, as confirmed by the Wathoda police station official.

