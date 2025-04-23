Tragic Events in Kashmir Prompt Modi to Cancel Kanpur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned visit to Kanpur, originally scheduled for Thursday, due to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in numerous casualties including that of Shubham Dwivedi, a local businessman from Kanpur, leading to a decision to defer any celebratory events in his hometown.

Modi was set to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore, but in light of the tragic incident, officials announced the cancellation to honor the lives lost. The Prime Minister will instead attend a scheduled program in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)