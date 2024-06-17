Tragic Electrocution in Pune: Family of Three Killed

In a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock, a couple and their teenage son were electrocuted in their home in Daund tehsil, Pune, on Monday.

According to the police, Sunil Bhalekar (44) was retrieving clothes hanging on a metal wire when he received a fatal electric shock. His son Parshuram (18) and wife Adika (37) were also electrocuted while trying to save him.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a power cable supplying electricity to a neighboring house transmitted electricity through the tin shed of the deceased family's home, leading to the fatalities. Authorities have registered an accidental death case, and further investigation is ongoing, stated Yavat police station's senior inspector Narayan Deshmukh.

