Tragic Electrocution in Pune: Family of Three Killed
A tragic incident occurred in Daund tehsil, Pune, where a couple and their teenage son were electrocuted. Sunil Bhalekar, his son Parshuram, and wife Adika lost their lives due to a malfunctioning electric cable. An accidental death case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.
In a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock, a couple and their teenage son were electrocuted in their home in Daund tehsil, Pune, on Monday.
According to the police, Sunil Bhalekar (44) was retrieving clothes hanging on a metal wire when he received a fatal electric shock. His son Parshuram (18) and wife Adika (37) were also electrocuted while trying to save him.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a power cable supplying electricity to a neighboring house transmitted electricity through the tin shed of the deceased family's home, leading to the fatalities. Authorities have registered an accidental death case, and further investigation is ongoing, stated Yavat police station's senior inspector Narayan Deshmukh.
