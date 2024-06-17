Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Move: Bridging Manipur's Ethnic Divide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced measures to address the ethnic conflict in Manipur, emphasizing the need for dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Shah reviewed the security situation, called for stricter law enforcement, and emphasized the importance of health, education, and rehabilitation support for displaced individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will engage in dialogue with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to bridge the ethnic divide in Manipur.

During a security review meeting, Shah emphasized the necessity of strict legal action against those responsible for violence in the northeastern state. He also highlighted the potential increase in central forces to strategically restore peace and tranquillity in the region, according to an official statement.

The home minister directed the chief secretary of Manipur to ensure adequate health and education facilities for displaced individuals and to oversee their rehabilitation. Shah underscored the central government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to guarantee the safety and security of all citizens in the state. He also reviewed the conditions in relief camps, stressing the need for essential amenities such as food, water, and medicines to be provided efficiently.

