Japanese Forces Heroically Evacuate INS Shivalik Crew Member Amidst Storms

The Indian Navy expressed gratitude to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for a swift medical evacuation of an INS Shivalik crew member amid adverse weather in the western Pacific Ocean. They shared images of the operation, highlighting the collaboration. Earlier, INS Shivalik docked at Yokosuka for the JIMEX 24 maritime exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has extended its gratitude to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for conducting a timely medical evacuation of a crew member from INS Shivalik on Monday, despite facing severe weather conditions in the western Pacific Ocean.

In a post on social media platform X, the Navy shared images documenting the evacuation process. The post conveyed the Indian Navy's thanks to JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) for the successful medical evacuation on 17 June, executed despite the challenging weather. The hashtag #BridgesofFriendship #MaritimePartnership was used, tagging @jmsdf_pao_eng and @IndianEmbTokyo in the post.

In related news, on June 11, naval officials announced that the Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Shivalik, had arrived in Yokosuka to participate in the eighth edition of JIMEX 24, a bilateral maritime exercise between Japan and India.

