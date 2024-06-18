Justice Sought for Cammie: The Mutilated Camel of Sindh

In Pakistan's Sindh province, a shocking case of animal cruelty has sparked widespread outrage. Rustum Shar, a local landlord, and five of his servants were arrested for severing the leg of a camel that trespassed into Shar's field in search of fodder.

After the gruesome incident, Shar shamelessly posted a video holding the camel's severed leg, which led to a barrage of social media backlash and demands for justice from animal rights organizations and the public.

The camel's owner, Soomar Behan, did not initially report the incident, but officials reached out to him once the matter became public. The camel, affectionately named Cammie by the staff at the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) animal shelter in Karachi, is receiving treatment, with a prosthetic leg being ordered from Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)