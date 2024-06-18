Supreme Court's Special Lok Adalat: A Milestone in Justice Delivery

In a landmark initiative, the Supreme Court of India is set to organize a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3, 2024. This event, marking the 75th year of the apex court's establishment, aims to expedite the settlement of various pending cases and demonstrate its commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery.

The Supreme Court emphasized that Lok Adalats play a crucial role in alternative dispute resolution, fostering amicable settlements across various legal disputes. The special Lok Adalat will address cases with settlement potential, focusing on disputes like matrimonial issues, property cases, motor accident claims, land acquisitions, and compensation.

This initiative underscores the judicial system's dedication to providing swift and amicable resolutions, ensuring justice is both timely and accessible to all sections of society.

