Left Menu

Supreme Court's Special Lok Adalat: A Milestone in Justice Delivery

The Supreme Court of India will host a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3, 2024, as part of its 75th-year celebration. This initiative aims to expedite the settlement of pending cases, including matrimonial, property, and motor accident disputes, reflecting its commitment to accessible and efficient justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:51 IST
Supreme Court's Special Lok Adalat: A Milestone in Justice Delivery
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, the Supreme Court of India is set to organize a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3, 2024. This event, marking the 75th year of the apex court's establishment, aims to expedite the settlement of various pending cases and demonstrate its commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery.

The Supreme Court emphasized that Lok Adalats play a crucial role in alternative dispute resolution, fostering amicable settlements across various legal disputes. The special Lok Adalat will address cases with settlement potential, focusing on disputes like matrimonial issues, property cases, motor accident claims, land acquisitions, and compensation.

This initiative underscores the judicial system's dedication to providing swift and amicable resolutions, ensuring justice is both timely and accessible to all sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024