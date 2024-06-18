Tragic End in Raipur: Mob Attack Claims Third Victim After Cattle Transporter Incident

A 25-year-old man who had been critically injured in an alleged mob attack earlier this month in Raipur died on Tuesday in a hospital, police stated.

Two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23), had previously died under suspicious circumstances on June 7 after allegedly being chased by a mob in the Arnag police station area of Raipur district, Chhattisgarh.

Saddam Qureshi, who was gravely injured in the incident, had been hospitalized and on ventilator support since the attack.

On Monday, Qureshi was transferred from Shri Balaji Super Specialty Hospital, a private clinic in Raipur, to the government-run DKS Super Specialty Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, his cousin Shoheb Khan conveyed to PTI.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Kirtan Rathore verified Qureshi's death on Tuesday and noted that no arrests have been made thus far.

The three victims, all from Uttar Pradesh, were discovered below a bridge on the Mahanadi river in Arang area. Their cattle-laden truck was located on the bridge.

Arang police subsequently lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention).

According to the FIR, complainant Shoheb Khan asserted that Chand had informed him via phone that while the trio was transporting cattle from neighboring Mahasamund district towards Arang, they were chased by people on motorcycles and other vehicles.

After one of the truck's tires burst, the individuals pursuing them began abusing and assaulting the victims, as per the FIR.

Chand informed Shoheb that he and his two associates were injured and incapable of walking.

A 14-member special team led by Raipur ASP Rathore has been assembled to investigate the case and identify the culprits.

