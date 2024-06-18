Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Postponed: New Date Set Amid Judge's Absence

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concerning his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been postponed to June 26 due to the judge's absence. BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the complaint, leading to Gandhi's court appearances and bail. The remarks were made in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The scheduled hearing for the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to June 26, due to the concerned judge being on leave, revealed Santosh Kumar Pandey, the plaintiff's lawyer. The case involves allegations that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a complaint initiated by BJP leader Vijay Mishra.

Originally slated for Tuesday, the hearing couldn't proceed as Judge Shubham Verma was unavailable.

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when Gandhi commented during a press conference in Bengaluru that the BJP's claim of honest politics was contradicted by having a party president accused in a murder case. Notably, Shah had been acquitted by a special CBI court in Mumbai years earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

