Thailand Pioneers Marriage Equality in Southeast Asia

In a groundbreaking move, Thailand's Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a marriage equality bill, clearing the last legislative hurdle for the nation to potentially become the first in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

The bill passed its final reading with the approval of 130 out of the 152 attending senators, with only 4 voting against it and 18 abstaining. This historic vote signifies a significant step towards equal rights in the region.

The bill now requires the formal endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and its subsequent publication in the Government Gazette. Upon these formalities, the bill is set to become effective within 120 days. This move positions Thailand as the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage, offering full legal, financial, and medical rights to marriage partners of any gender.

