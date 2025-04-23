Left Menu

Solidarity Amidst Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pledged support to PM Modi's decisive action against terrorism, mourning the loss of Telugu-origin victims. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh echoed Naidu's sentiments, emphasizing the need for harsh consequences for the attackers and offering state assistance to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:35 IST
Solidarity Amidst Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh's Response to Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has affirmed his state's unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, emphasizing the need for stern retaliation against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Naidu's statements came after terrorists targeted Baisaran meadow, resulting in 28 casualties, including two Telugu-origin individuals. The Chief Minister expressed grief over the deaths of JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan and conveyed his condolences to their families.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh joined Naidu in condemning the attack and called for an unforgettable lesson to be taught to the perpetrators, while highlighting the state's readiness to aid the victims through a newly established emergency desk in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025