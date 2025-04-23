Solidarity Amidst Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh's Response to Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has affirmed his state's unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, emphasizing the need for stern retaliation against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Naidu's statements came after terrorists targeted Baisaran meadow, resulting in 28 casualties, including two Telugu-origin individuals. The Chief Minister expressed grief over the deaths of JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan and conveyed his condolences to their families.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh joined Naidu in condemning the attack and called for an unforgettable lesson to be taught to the perpetrators, while highlighting the state's readiness to aid the victims through a newly established emergency desk in New Delhi.

