Allegations of Foreign Ties Spark Political Row in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused a Congress MP of undisclosed ties with Pakistan, sparking political tensions. The allegations include the MP's unauthorized stay in Islamabad and links with Pakistan's ISI through his wife's connections. Sarma promises to reveal more evidence by September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised serious accusations against a Congress MP, claiming undisclosed connections with Pakistan. Sarma suggested the parliamentarian had spent 15 days in Islamabad without informing the Indian government, escalating tensions between parties.

The chief minister, alongside the BJP, has focused attacks on the MP over his wife's alleged linkages with Pakistan's ISI. Sarma described such affiliations as dangerous, labeling those who praise Pakistan as greater threats than external foes.

Sarma announced intentions to present evidence of these claims by September 30, aiming to demonstrate the MP's betrayal of the nation. The controversy has garnered widespread attention, prompting potential investigations involving international agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

