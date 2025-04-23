Left Menu

Anticipatory Bail Denied to Professor in Sexual Harassment Case

A Mumbai court refused anticipatory bail to Dr. Ravindra Deokar, a KEM Hospital professor, accused of sexually harassing female doctors. The court cited his potential to influence victims and interfere with the investigation as reasons for the denial. Six victims have come forward with allegations against him.

Updated: 23-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:34 IST
In a significant development, a Mumbai court has denied anticipatory bail to Dr. Ravindra Deokar, a senior professor at KEM Hospital accused of sexually harassing female doctors. The court expressed concerns over Deokar's ability to influence the victims and potentially obstruct the investigation.

The decision was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Gauri Kawdikar, who highlighted that Deokar holds a position of authority within the institution, which could deter victims from coming forward and cooperating with the ongoing probe.

According to police reports, the charges were initiated following complaints by a 32-year-old assistant professor, with subsequent allegations from five more doctors. Prosecutors pointed to the retrieval of photos taken by the accused and evidence of attempts to pressure the victims into retracting their complaints.

