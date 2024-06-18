Thailand Senate Passes Historic Marriage Equality Bill

In a groundbreaking move, Thailand's Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a marriage equality bill, positioning Thailand to be the first country in Southeast Asia to potentially enact such a law.

The bill passed its final reading with 130 of 152 Senate members in attendance voting in favor, marking a significant legislative milestone. Only 4 members voted against the bill, while 18 abstained from voting.

The next step for the bill is the formal endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, followed by its publication in the Government Gazette. Upon publication, the law will come into effect within 120 days, setting a new precedent in Asia.

Thailand will be the third place in Asia, following Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage. The marriage equality bill, which grants full legal, financial, and medical rights to marriage partners of any gender, successfully passed through the House of Representatives just before the conclusion of the previous parliamentary session in April.

The law amends the Civil and Commercial Code, replacing terms like "men and women" and "husband and wife" with "individuals" and "marriage partners." Despite Thailand's reputation for acceptance and inclusivity, the country has struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law. Thai society largely retains conservative values, and members of the LGBTQ+ community often face everyday discrimination. The government and its agencies, historically wary of change, have posed significant challenges to advocates for gender equality.

