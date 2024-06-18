Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Grants Bail for Marriage in Rape Case to Protect Child's Future

The Karnataka High Court granted a man charged with raping a minor a 15-day bail to marry her, as their families support the union. The girl recently turned 18 and has a child, with DNA confirming the man as the father. The court seeks to protect the child's interests.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:24 IST
The Karnataka High Court recently granted bail to a 23-year-old man charged with the rape of a minor, allowing him 15 days to marry her. This decision comes as both families are in favor of the marriage, especially since the girl, who recently turned 18, has given birth to a child.

DNA tests have confirmed that the man is the biological father of the child. The court has mandated that the accused must return to custody on the evening of July 3 and provide a marriage certificate at the next hearing on July 4.

The court's decision, issued by Justice M Nagaprasanna, is aimed at protecting the interests of the child and supporting the young mother. The man from Mysuru district was arrested in February 2023 and faces multiple charges under the IPC and POCSO Act. In light of the circumstances, the court noted the necessity of the marriage to support the vulnerable mother and child.

