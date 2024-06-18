Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Seeks Peace Amid Border Tensions

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein aims to prevent a larger conflict after heightened cross-border fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along Lebanon's southern border. Sent by President Joe Biden, Hochstein held a day of meetings in Lebanon after a brief visit to Israel, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:35 IST
Amos Hochstein
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday that Washington was seeking to avoid "a greater war" following an escalation in cross-border fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along Lebanon's southern frontier in recent weeks.

Hochstein described the situation along the border as "serious" and said that was why U.S. President Joe Biden had dispatched him to Lebanon. Hochstein was in Lebanon for one day of meetings following a brief trip to Israel.

