Left Menu

Biden's Bold Immigration Relief: Spouses of U.S. Citizens to Gain Residency Pathway

President Joe Biden announces a significant step to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status, allowing certain spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency and citizenship. The initiative aims to balance his earlier border crackdown and fulfil campaign promises.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:41 IST
Biden's Bold Immigration Relief: Spouses of U.S. Citizens to Gain Residency Pathway
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden, in a significant election-year move, unveiled a plan to provide relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants lacking legal status in the U.S. This initiative aims to counterbalance his earlier stringent border policies that angered advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.

The White House announced that certain spouses of U.S. citizens will soon be able to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship. This policy shift, which could impact up to half a million immigrants, allows qualifying individuals to gain a green card and temporary work permits, protecting them from deportation.

Biden's policy is an extension of previous measures used by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, highlighting a renewed commitment to protect undocumented immigrants and their American families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024