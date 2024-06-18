Biden's Bold Immigration Relief: Spouses of U.S. Citizens to Gain Residency Pathway
President Joe Biden announces a significant step to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status, allowing certain spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency and citizenship. The initiative aims to balance his earlier border crackdown and fulfil campaign promises.
President Joe Biden, in a significant election-year move, unveiled a plan to provide relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants lacking legal status in the U.S. This initiative aims to counterbalance his earlier stringent border policies that angered advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
The White House announced that certain spouses of U.S. citizens will soon be able to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship. This policy shift, which could impact up to half a million immigrants, allows qualifying individuals to gain a green card and temporary work permits, protecting them from deportation.
Biden's policy is an extension of previous measures used by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, highlighting a renewed commitment to protect undocumented immigrants and their American families.
