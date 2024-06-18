Thailand's Historic Vote: Senate Approves Same-Sex Marriage Bill

In a landmark decision, Thailand's Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill to legalize same-sex marriage on Tuesday, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to endorse such a law.

The bill cleared its final Senate reading with 130 votes in favor, 4 against, and 18 abstentions, now awaiting the king's ceremonial endorsement and publication in the Government Gazette before taking effect within 120 days.

When it becomes law, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only places in Asia to permit same-sex marriage, marking a significant step towards full legal, financial, and medical rights for all marriage partners. Celebrations are planned following this historic moment, highlighting a triumph for justice and human rights, as well as Thailand's progress towards inclusivity and diversity.

