Bomb Scares at Jaipur: Airport and College Face Threats

Security agencies on Tuesday jointly undertook a meticulous investigation at Jaipur airport following a bomb threat. The police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rigorously searched the premises after the airport management received the threat via email.

'The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far,' the police conveyed in an official statement. Notably, the airport authorities had received similar threats earlier in April.

On the same day, a private college was also subjected to a bomb blast threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

