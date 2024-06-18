Army Hospital (R&R) New Delhi Opens Skin Bank Facility in Armed Forces Medical Services

Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, has inaugurated a cutting-edge skin bank facility, the first of its kind within the Armed Forces Medical Services. This pioneering initiative aims to revolutionize the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions for service members and their families.

The state-of-the-art skin bank will act as a centralized hub for the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of skin grafts, providing a critical resource for military medical centers across the country. With this facility, the Armed Forces ensure that their personnel and their families have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies.

Staffed by a team of highly trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers, and specialized technicians, the facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the skin grafts.

Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, DGMS (Army) & Col Comdt, described the launch of the skin bank as a testament to the unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of service members. He emphasized that the facility will enhance the quality of care and strengthen the support system for those affected by serious injuries.

"By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalized treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation," said Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R).