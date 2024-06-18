Shocking Vasai Murder: Jilted Lover's Brutal Attack Caught on Camera

In a shocking incident, Rohit Yadav severely assaulted his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, with an industrial spanner on a busy road in Vasai on Friday morning. The gruesome attack, witnessed by scores of bystanders who did nothing to intervene, left the victim with 18 head wounds.

Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranawre of Valiv police station confirmed the details of the brutal assault. According to the police, the couple, who were neighbors and had been in a relationship for years, had recently grown apart, leading Rohit to suspect Arati of infidelity.

Footage of the attack, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the horrific moments as Rohit repeatedly struck Arati, even after she collapsed. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for stricter measures against domestic violence. The police have detained the attacker and are rigorously investigating the case.

