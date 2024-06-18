Seven Pilgrims Injured as Dhaba Collapses on Kedarnath Trail
Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were injured when a dhaba collapsed on the Kedarnath trail. The incident took place at 8:45 pm on Monday, and the injured were immediately rescued and taken to Gaurikund for first aid before being moved to a higher health centre for further treatment.
Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana suffered injuries after a dhaba on the Kedarnath trail collapsed, according to officials on Tuesday.
Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 pm on Monday. The collapse buried the devotees inside under the debris.
Rescue teams promptly arrived at the site, and the injured were transported to Gaurikund for first aid before being transferred to a higher health centre for comprehensive treatment.
