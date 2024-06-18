Seven Pilgrims Injured as Dhaba Collapses on Kedarnath Trail

Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana suffered injuries after a dhaba on the Kedarnath trail collapsed, according to officials on Tuesday.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 pm on Monday. The collapse buried the devotees inside under the debris.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the site, and the injured were transported to Gaurikund for first aid before being transferred to a higher health centre for comprehensive treatment.

