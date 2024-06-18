Hezbollah's High-Stakes Surveillance Over Haifa
Hezbollah revealed footage from its surveillance aircraft showing locations in Israel, including Haifa's ports. This Lebanese group, headed by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has sent drones over Israel, escalating tensions. The U.S. and France are trying to mediate a settlement for these hostilities along Lebanon's southern border.
Hezbollah on Tuesday published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa's sea and air ports.
Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border. The group's head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in November that Hezbollah had been sending surveillance drones over Haifa.
The Iran-backed militant group has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel in the last eight months, as it exchanges fire with the Israeli military in parallel with the Gaza war. The U.S. and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon's southern border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
