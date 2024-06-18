Left Menu

Nationwide Airport Bomb Threat Erupts As Hoax

Forty-one airports across the country received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. Security agencies conducted anti-sabotage checks, which confirmed the threats were hoaxes. The emails, sent from exhumedyou888@gmail.com, claimed explosives were hidden in airport premises. The online group 'KNR' is suspected to be behind these threats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-one airports across the nation were engulfed in tension on Tuesday when they received bomb threat emails. However, after extensive anti-sabotage checks by security agencies, all threats were declared hoaxes, according to official sources.

The alarming emails arrived around 12.40 PM from the address exhumedyou888@gmail.com, prompting immediate contingency measures and terminal sweeps based on Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, sources revealed to PTI.

Suspicion has fallen on an online group called 'KNR,' which reportedly issued similar threats to several Delhi-NCR schools on May 1. The threatening messages stated, 'Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die.' Despite the threats, passenger movements continued largely unimpeded, sources confirmed.

