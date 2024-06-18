Nationwide Airport Bomb Threat Erupts As Hoax

Forty-one airports across the nation were engulfed in tension on Tuesday when they received bomb threat emails. However, after extensive anti-sabotage checks by security agencies, all threats were declared hoaxes, according to official sources.

The alarming emails arrived around 12.40 PM from the address exhumedyou888@gmail.com, prompting immediate contingency measures and terminal sweeps based on Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, sources revealed to PTI.

Suspicion has fallen on an online group called 'KNR,' which reportedly issued similar threats to several Delhi-NCR schools on May 1. The threatening messages stated, 'Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die.' Despite the threats, passenger movements continued largely unimpeded, sources confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)