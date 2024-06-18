Trump's Gag Order Appeal Rejected by NY's Highest Court
New York's top court has declined to hear Donald Trump's appeal on a gag order, maintaining the restrictions following his felony conviction. The order prevents Trump from commenting on the hush money case, witnesses, and jurors. Trump's attorneys argued the order hinders his political speech, but the court found no substantial constitutional issue.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:42 IST
New York's top court has refused to hear Donald Trump's appeal against a gag order, ensuring the restrictions stay in place after his felony conviction.
The Court of Appeals determined that the gag order does not present "substantial" constitutional issues warranting immediate intervention.
The decision marks yet another legal setback for the former President, who has publicly criticized the gag order for limiting his remarks on the hush money case, witnesses, and jurors involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Faces Jail After Historic Conviction—Will the Public Stand for It?
Imran Khan's Conviction Overturned by Pakistan High Court
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in T20 World Cup Group D match in New York.
Imran Khan's Conviction Overturned, But Challenges Remain
Biden Lashes Out: Trump's Conviction Highlights 2024 Threat