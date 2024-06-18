Trump's Gag Order Appeal Rejected by NY's Highest Court

New York's top court has refused to hear Donald Trump's appeal against a gag order, ensuring the restrictions stay in place after his felony conviction.

The Court of Appeals determined that the gag order does not present "substantial" constitutional issues warranting immediate intervention.

The decision marks yet another legal setback for the former President, who has publicly criticized the gag order for limiting his remarks on the hush money case, witnesses, and jurors involved.

