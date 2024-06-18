Security Forces Initiate Search in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District Amid Reports of Firing

In the latest developments from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security forces initiated a search operation after receiving reports of gunfire on Tuesday.

Contrary to initial concerns, officials clarified that there was no exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists. The incident was confined to a few rounds being fired in the Bufliaz forest area.

Authorities have since mobilized security forces and police to conduct a detailed search in the forest region. As of the latest updates, the operation remains ongoing.

