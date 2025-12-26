Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump ⁠will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​on Sunday ‍at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reporter ⁠Barak ‌Ravid ⁠said on social ‍media platform ​X, citing a Ukrainian ⁠official.

Reuters could ⁠not immediately verify ⁠the statement.

