Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media platform X, citing a Ukrainian official.
Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€media
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- â Barak
- Mar-a-Lago
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Putin's aide spoke to U.S. officials by phone, Kremlin says
U.S. Health Policy Shifts: From Vaccines to Weight-Loss Drugs
Nasry Asfura: Controversial Win for Honduras Presidency Amid Allegations and U.S. Influence
Britain Upholds Free Speech Amid U.S. Visa Bans