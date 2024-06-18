Adidas Probes Compliance Violations in China Over Embezzlement Claims

Adidas has initiated a probe into potential compliance violations in China after an anonymous letter accused local executives of embezzling millions of euros, according to sources. The letter, received on June 7, detailed claims of bribery, kickbacks, and workplace misconduct.

The German athletic apparel company confirmed the investigation, stating it is working with external legal counsel to assess the situation. Notably, the whistleblowers warned that failure to address their concerns could lead to disclosure to media and legal authorities.

The news has affected Adidas' market performance, with shares dropping 1.73% on the latest trading day. The Greater China region is significant for the brand, contributing 15% to its overall sales, and saw an 8% sales growth in 2023.

